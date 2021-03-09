Stone sees success with go blind

Having resigned from the Botswana Police Service to focus on his music career, Stone Bosekeng’s progress has not been arrested by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former cop has released a nine-track album called, ‘Go Blind’.

The LP includes the hit track ‘Permit’ and is well backed-up by bangers such as ‘Kgang tsame’, ‘Maria’ and ‘Monate Wa Lorato’ featuring Astley Gops.

Proving his eyes are wide open, Stone has engaged traditional music gurus such as Bullet Ketshabile for ‘Go Blind’ which was recorded at BMP studios.

RATING: 7/10