Gospel artist, Kabo Thaelo is working on a compilation of songs from his previous albums for a project dubbed ‘The Best of Kabo Thaelo’.

The eight-track LP is a trip down memory lane and includes songs from albums such as ‘God will make a way (2010), ‘Re kopantswe’ (2012) ‘Sebaka see fedile’ (2014), and ‘There’s power’ (2019).

Thaelo told Grooving he has re-worked some of the songs, adding guitar riffs to the hit songs ‘Bakeresete ratanang’ and ‘Re kopantswe ke Morena’.

“I worked with Tyro on guitar notes and have received positive reviews from other artists such as Gaolathe Kamboo, MC Maswe, and Ras T. From South Africa, the likes of Sinky Mathe, Black Rock, and Tau Di A Rora have also given the songs a thumbs up,” he said.