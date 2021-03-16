Things they say

Connect with us

WYNTER MMOLOSTI

“As Botswana receives the first consignment of the vaccine today, I wish to implore Batswana to be receptive to the vaccine. Covid 19 has taken the precious lives of many of our citizens and continues to be brutal. The sooner we are vaccinated the better,” MP for Francistown South, Wynter Mmolotsi

