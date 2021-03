Another kid has arrived on the entertainment industry block with a Gospel album.

Tsholo Gomotsang’s LP, ‘Ntate Keho Tshephile’ has eight songs amongst them being, O thokometse, Ooh Morena, Segofatsa Banyadi, and Ke maketse fela.

The album was recorded at Nice Cut Productions and produced by Kitso Machaudza.

Just like most recent releases by local Gospel artists, Tsholo’s offering does not differentiate from others.

RATING: 5/10Tsholo’s sweet melodies