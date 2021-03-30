Vulture thrust picks

The bones of recovery

Tshomarelo Mosaka, who goes by the stage name Vulture Thrust, has been dishing out words of encouragement to his fellow musicians.

Like most of the entertainment industry, Mosaka’s band, Overthrust, has been hard hit by Covid-19, with the rockers having to cancel international shows as well as their annual Kanye gig.

“My fellow musicians/artists/comrades shouldn’t be demoralized or get depressed by this difficult and tormenting pandemic situation. Instead, we musicians should stand tall, stay strong, have hope, give courage to depressed members of the public, and take advantage of the pandemic by engaging fully in doing our music.

“The time has come to do online streaming events, record music, and share and sell digitally in all streaming sites, produce lots and lots of merchandise in form of clothing, car stickers, masks and sell. Let’s come up with alternative plans of survival such as sell some day-to-day highly demanded minor stuff such as vegetables, sweets, or anything that may bring income to your house,” he advised.