Watch: Khama lays perjury charges against Hubona

Published

LIVE: Khama is at Broadhurst Police to formally lay charges against Hubona for the alleged fabricated P100 billion affidavit

Former President, Ian Khama, has this week lodged a formal request for Broadhurst Police to charge Jako Hubona of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) with perjury.

This is in connection with Hubona’s submission of an affidavit in the P100 billion case before court.

In an interview with media, Khama said he gave the police evidence, a list of witnesses and a report that was compiled by international investigators.

He said the 280 page report contains all details about the allegations and proves they are false. “I also asked them to investigate those who aided Hubona in this crime because as we all know, he did not do it on his own. I am talking about the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) and the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP). The role of the DPP, before registering the case in court is to ensure that evidence through the investigations can hold up and is not fabricated. They were suppose to thoroughly investigate to give them confidence that it is a winnable case. For them to have participated and taken this to court as they had especially in the case of Butterfly, truly indicate that they were complicit in committing this crime. That bring us to the DISS for I believe they investigated this against me and those others mentioned in the affidavit,” said Khama.

He said the motive behind this case is to undermine, discredit and to do everything to make his life uncomfortable

Khama said a lot has been going on in the last three years and that this case is something he can pin them down as it is in black and white.

He said the case is before court and that they have to answer for that.

“When I was in office, this could never have happened. The police, DISS, DCEC in my opinion were always people of integrity and professional on how they carried out their work. Here and there because we are human being, mistakes can be made but if there is state sponsored orchestrated attempt to break the law and go against the constitution, that must be exposed,” he added.

