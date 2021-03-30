Connect with us

Who is getting the cut Salim?

Published

DR. EDWIN DIKOLOTI

Shaya has seen a savingram in which the Ministry of Health and Wellness is trying hard to explain the Arm Ready Campaign fiasco.

Shaya has picked that Salim will not be getting anything near the alleged P30 million but a paltry, P1 million.

SALIM

It is said that after Salim and his lawyers sold the idea to the Ministry, the money deemed too little and was believed to have been hiked to 30k for personal gain by some.

Shaya has information that differs from what the Ministry tried to explain.

We know people are being taken for granted but if the P30 million transaction goes through then Shaya will be ready to expose it.

Salim just opens up and tells who is benefiting from all this, tlogela go swela dibaka!

You May Also Like

News

Man rapes two women after drinking spree

Two women from Thamaga village, aged 52 and 53, were raped by a man who had allegedly offered them a ride on Wednesday evening...

3 days ago

Business

Huawei and Botho University set up ICT Academy

Botho University in partnership with Huawei Technologies Botswana recently launched the ICT Academy at the Gaborone campus. Speaking during the launch of the Academy,...

3 days ago
Ian Khama at Police Station Ian Khama at Police Station

News

Watch: Khama lays perjury charges against Hubona

Former President, Ian Khama, has this week lodged a formal request for Broadhurst Police to charge Jako Hubona of the Directorate on Corruption and...

2 days ago

News

Botch job leaves man penis-less

*Suing Marina for P7m for cutting off his penis For the last three years, a man from Tsamaya has been living without a penis....

18 hours ago
Dont do it Dont do it

News

Workers unions warn Masisi against SOPE extension

In a strongly worded letter, the Botswana Federation of Public, Private and Parastatal Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) and Botswana Federation of Trade Unions (BFTU) have...

22 hours ago
Master KG's protege trashes Botswana artists Master KG's protege trashes Botswana artists

Entertainment

Master KG’s protege trashes Botswana artists

Celebrated icon Master KG’s local deejay, Dj Ngwazi, whom he fished out from Moshupa has trashed local musicians in a heated social media post....

18 hours ago
Box office! Box office!

Entertainment

Box office!

Fireworks guaranteed from ATI’s imminent album He was termed the voice of change. Who could forget his high-profile one-man demonstrations, which famously led to...

17 hours ago

Opinions

Chest Physiotherapy guided advice can boost your fight during Covid-19 war

Batswana have been consuming a lot negative information about covid-19 from all sources; Television, Radio social media, friends and families affected by covid-19. Growing...

18 hours ago
Thapong’s Desperate SOS Thapong’s Desperate SOS

Entertainment

Thapong’s Desperate SOS

Center launches ‘Sponsor an Artist’ campaign As Covid-19 shows no signs of easing its tight grip on the Arts and Culture sector, disabled for...

17 hours ago
Dramaboi's new gig Dramaboi's new gig

Entertainment

Dramaboi’s new gig

Shaya stopped by one of the car washes in Broadhurst sometime last week for a smoke. What a smoke break it turned out to...

17 hours ago
Boteti bikers' charity Boteti bikers' charity

Entertainment

Boteti bikers’ charity

Bikers from across Botswana will descend on Letlhakane next Saturday (27th March) for a charity event organised by Boteti Bikers in Letlhakane. There’ll be...

18 hours ago
Taming the wild Taming the wild

Business

Taming the wild

Unless you are a past pupil or close acquaintance, the name Edwin Morolong is unlikely to ring any bells. However, mention his pseudonym Pero...

18 hours ago
