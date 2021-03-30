Who is getting the cut Salim?

Shaya has seen a savingram in which the Ministry of Health and Wellness is trying hard to explain the Arm Ready Campaign fiasco.

Shaya has picked that Salim will not be getting anything near the alleged P30 million but a paltry, P1 million.

It is said that after Salim and his lawyers sold the idea to the Ministry, the money deemed too little and was believed to have been hiked to 30k for personal gain by some.

Shaya has information that differs from what the Ministry tried to explain.

We know people are being taken for granted but if the P30 million transaction goes through then Shaya will be ready to expose it.

Salim just opens up and tells who is benefiting from all this, tlogela go swela dibaka!