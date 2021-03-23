Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TheVoiceBW

Entertainment

William Last KRM, Director MO, a breath of fresh air

Published

William Last KRM, Director MO, a breath of fresh air
RECORD BREAKER: William Last KRM

Botswana’s entertainment sensation William Last KRM has released visuals for his single dubbed “How it feels’ featuring Dato Seiko and Fella, from his debut album, ‘William.’

William Last KRM has once again collaborated with Director MO for visuals of his music video.

The pair broke the Internet last year with visuals from his debut single “Tinto.’

The 25-year-old entertainment maestro, born Bofelo William Molebatsi was undoubtedly 2020’s breakthrough artist of the year.

His debut single “Tinto’ is currently sitting at 1.8 million views on YouTube and has continued to receive massive airplay both locally and internationally- with so much recognition William last KRM was inevitably under pressure to create fresh content with the quality to match or surpass his last work.

His latest offering with less than a week since release is currently sitting at 275 000 views on YouTube and in the music video, William Last KRM takes the listener and viewer through the hardships he has had go through in life.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The entertainer relates his estranged relationship with his father, difficult childhood but most of all how his life changed since having his firstborn daughter.

Since his comedy days, William Last KRM who has over a million followers on social media making him the most followed entertainer in Botswana has been a busy man, perhaps that is why his latest visuals take the viewer into a more up close and personal feel of the man who made his mark through making people laugh, on how he really feels.

Perhaps Dato Seiko’s verse also adds a fine touch to the song with her captivating vocals. Quite the youngster, Dato Seiko who has emerged under the shadow of her big brother Mapetla, has proved to be a force to reckon with, captivating audiences in her own right.

One thing for sure is the relationship between Director Mo and William last KRM, which continues to break boundaries.

It is almost a marvel to watch how the two creatives have consistently been able to capture our eyes and ears and elevated local hip hop to greater heights.

With Covid-19 and all its restrictions, the music industry has been left on its knees, but for the pair, William Last KRM and Director Mo it seems there is nothing stopping the duo from dominating

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
SEED Awards Botswana
Orange Social Venture Prize
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Wet tidings Wet tidings

Business

Meteorological services predicts more rains

Despite the country being broker than it has been for years, there will at least be one type of Pula in the air this...

2 days ago

News

Elephant killed after causing havoc in Maun

Wildlife officers have today killed a marauding elephant near Boyei primary school in Maun, Regional Wildlife Officer, Dimakatso Ntshebe has confirmed. The lone elephant...

2 days ago

News

BDP quick-fixes North-West Region

Party co-opts committee members

2 days ago

Business

Sefalana opens Metsimotlhabe store

Sefalana has continued with its expansion drive across the country by opening more stores, defying the odds presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. The leading...

2 days ago

Business

BERA uncovers non-compliance by filling stations

The establishment of the Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) is said to have helped uncover non-compliance by most fillings stations, especially on issues of...

2 days ago

News

Father remanded for raping teenage daughter

Hukuntsi Magistrates’ Court has remanded in custody a man from Lehututu about 5km from Tshane village for the rape of his teenage daughter. It...

1 day ago

News

Majaga cleared of defilement charges

Complainant has failed the credibilty test

1 day ago

Business

MITI aims to reinvigorate the informal sector

Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry has recently launched Botswana National Informal Sector Recovery Plan in an effort to develop Small Medium and Micro...

1 day ago

Sports

Rakgare inspires Zebras ahead of Zim clash

Minister of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) Tumiso Rakgare visited the national football team camp last week ahead of their Africa Cup...

1 day ago

News

Lewis Furniture Maun donates to Bana Ba Letsatsi

Lewis Furniture stores in Maun have donated much needed furniture to Bana Ba Letsatsi Rehabilitation Center, an institution that reintegrates disadvantaged children into mainstream...

1 day ago

News

Mababe man charred to death as hut catches fire

Maun police are investigating an incident in which a 28-year-old man of Mababe village in the North West District was burnt to death inside...

1 day ago

News

Parents investigated for the murder of their toddler

Foul play is suspected in the death of a fifteen-month-old boy who was certified dead by the medical doctors upon arrival at Hukuntsi Primary...

5 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.