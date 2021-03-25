Connect with us

TheVoiceBW

Sports

Win and walk away with P20 000 each- Rakgare

Published

THE CASH PROMISE: Rakgare addressing the Zebras

Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports & Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare, has promised the Zebras a P20 000 cash incentive for each player should they defeat the Warriors of Zimbabwe this afternoon in the AFCON 2022 qualifiers.

The Zebras will gallop into the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium this evening at 6pm against an equally determined Warriors outfit that has assembled a formidable star-studded squad for this fixture.

When addressing the players earlier today, Minister Rakgare said in addition to the regular remuneration for national team duty, his Ministry has pledged P650 000 to be shared among the players and the technical team as an incentive.

“I’m offering you P650 000 and if you win this game each player will walk away with P20 000. When the game finishes at 8 0’clock only whistles and ululations will be heard because you are going to win the game,” said an optimistic Rakgare who further relayed President Mokgweetsi Masisi and First Lady Neo Masisi’s goodwill message to the national team. “They asked me to urge you to outplay yourselves and raise the country’s flag high,” he added.

Rakgare also encouraged the players to aim for AFCON qualification as this will also give them an opportunity to be identified by international talent scouts.

