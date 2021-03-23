Ya’ll are thirsty

Alcohol regulations were recently relaxed to allow imbibers to enjoy their drinks, albeit only during the week.

However, despite the overflowing taps there seems to be a real thirst out there for another kind

On Tuesday, the man currently at everyone’s lips, Director MO nearly caused a stampede on Facebook as ladies tripped all over each other trying to get his attention.

Mo had simply posted that he was looking for a black, classy, and loyal queen to love.

Some ladies slid into his inbox with directions to their houses.

The level of thirst among the women out there is of unprecedented proportions.

Mjolo doesn’t like this kind of desperation guys, o ta le nyisa!