Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

You got Pranked!

Published

You got Pranked!
HEAD FULL OF PRANKS: Given Ncube

BW prank master’ sets social media on fire

On the 10th of February, a video of an animated young lady publically dressing down her boyfriend who had just proposed was shared across the world.

The setting was Nswazwi Mall in Francistown, and the lady could clearly be heard ordering her embarrassed boyfriend to get up and look for employment before thinking about going down on one knee.

The video trended in South Africa, Nigeria, UK, Zambia and made it to a lot of online publications.

You got Pranked!

Zambia-Online-Fb-Post-screenshot

A day later it turned out the scene was a prank from Botswana’s fastest-growing entertainer, Given Carter Ncube.

The video was followed up by another hoax to celebrate the return of alcohol last week, in which a lady confronts her boyfriend for buying another woman a six-pack of beer. Again the convincing, expertly acted sketch was completely made up.

Ncube, a 32-year-old Tonota born Fireman/funnyman, is the latest social media craze.

Currently based in Francistown, Ncube has always been an entertainer. In fact, those close to him say his recent rise and recognition come as no surprise.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Most people became aware of my existence in 2021 after the two prank videos, but I’ve been around,” the crafty creative told Voice Entertainment in an exclusive interview shortly after his latest stunt.

According to the prankster, his artistry dates back to his primary schooling days where he was a member of the Drama club.

“I eventually joined Ghetto Artists where I honed my acting skills,” said Ncube, with the assurance that the interview was not a prank.

The giggly Ncube said in 2015 he studied photography and videography and pursued a part-time job documenting parties, wedding, and corporate events.

“I was doing a lot of videos covering all these events and my passion for acting was awakened. I’d later spend most of my time on Youtube trying to find inspiration and concepts.”

Realising that almost everyone was doing the same thing locally, Ncube decided to bring something different.

“Pranks is not a new concept, but no one was doing it locally so I decided to try it out. The Nswazwi video was our first production and it did well, beyond our expectations.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He describes his pranks as ‘you won’t see it coming.

“It is so real. You won’t even recognise me. I’ve got a team of youngsters in both Francistown and Gaborone who also see this as an opportunity to advance their acting skills,” he said.

Carter said the two videos have given him hope that there’s a need for his kind of craft.

“Batswana and the world in general, need something to laugh about. The human race is going through a tough time right now. The immense support I got from fellow Batswana and the rest of the world has encouraged me to think along the lines of having a dedicated Youtube Channel. My inbox is full of messages from people who want to work with me. I’m still building a platform but very soon we’ll have our own channel,” promised Ncube.

The young actor-cum-producer said they’re also aware of the dangers of pulling pranks on unsuspecting members of the public.

“We always make sure there’s enough security to ensure that no one is harmed. Safety is key to this kind of thing, and danger is the first thing we eliminate,” he said.

So when can we expect the next prank?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“You won’t see it coming,” laughed Ncube.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Police on the hunt for Shakawe pranksters

24-year-old woman arrested

1 day ago

News

Stabbed Maoka student recovering

A 14-year-old student of Maoka Junior Secondary School in Gaborone is recovering after he was recently stabbed with a sharp object on his back...

2 days ago

News

Jako Hubona dares Government

• DCEC’s plan to fire Hubona EXPOSED The Voice is in possession of an explosive leaked letter from the Directorate of Corruption and Economic...

1 day ago

News

Mbulawa appointed BDP Regional Chairperson

Maun businessman, Reaboka Mbulawa, has been co-opted as Regional Chairman of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the North West to replace the...

2 days ago
BSE raises P68 million in two months BSE raises P68 million in two months

Business

BSE raises P68 million in two months

The Botswana Stock Exchange Limited traded P68 million in turnover during the first two months of the year. This was revealed by the BSE...

8 hours ago

Business

BPC apologizes for faulty vending system

Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) has issued an apology over issues experienced by its prepaid electricity vending system over the weekend. As a result of...

1 day ago

News

SKL donates life-saving equipment to DHMT

Ngamiland recorded 48 Covid-19 related deaths since January 2021

2 days ago

Business

Bulbworld launches emergency bulb

Local bulb manufacturer, The Bulbworld last week introduced a game-changing bulb capable of lasting for up to three hours after a power cut. Besides...

2 days ago

News

School boys tragically drown in a dam

Two Standard 5 boys from Letlhakeng Primary School on Saturday drowned at Tamo-ya- malutu dam commonly known as Limpopo situated in the middle of...

10 hours ago

News

New details of Klass helicopter crash revealed

>PILOT HIT A TREE AND LOST CONTROL >MATENJE SHIES AWAY FROM INTERVIEW Details surrounding the death of rapper, Sarona Motlhagodi (Sasa Klaas), in a...

8 hours ago

News

Teens rape woman during armed robbery

Two youthful Maun men have been found guilty of rapping a woman during an armed robbery at her home in Thito ward four years...

8 hours ago
Dipsy and Marang to say ‘i do’….finally Dipsy and Marang to say ‘i do’….finally

Entertainment

Dipsy and Marang to say ‘i do’….finally

A while back, Shaya reported on celebrity couple, Dipsy Selolwane and Marang Molosiwa and their first try at this marriage thing. Well, for one...

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.