More Gospel artists are dishing songs after songs with the latest being Badzibi Toteng who goes under the stage name, Zibis.

She has released an eight-song gospel album called, ‘Dithabeng le Dithoteng.’

Some of the songs to look out for include, Thuso e tla tswa ko go Jehova, Jona Jona, and A re mmineleng.

It was produced by Kitso Mazhuza and recorded at Nice Cut Studios.

RATINGS: 5.5/10