56-year-old man arrested for defiling girl,12

Semolale Police are investigating a case in which a 56-year-old man defiled a 12-year-old primary school pupil on Saturday.

According to a neighbour who preferred not to be named for fear of victimization, the victim had gone to watch television at the suspect’s house when the incident occurred.

She said the aunt to the little girl became suspicious when other girls who had accompanied her came home and left her at the suspect’s house.

“When her aunt went to the suspect’s house to ask about her whereabouts, she found her naked in his bedroom. Suspecting that the young girl may have been sexually abused, the family took her to the clinic for medical examination and sexual penetration was confirmed. As if that was enough, tests proved that she is two months pregnant,” she said.

The young girl allegedly told the Social Workers and the Police that she was in a relationship with the suspect and that they have been indulging in sexual intercourse for some time.

The girl said the suspect had assured her that she was his woman and that every property he has belongs to her including the house. “We are even scared that our children might be victims too because they always go to his house to watch television. The police are helping with the investigations,” said the worried neighbour.

Semolale Police Station Commander Boipuso Baatweng confirmed the case and said the suspect is in custody pending the investigations and that the victim is getting psychiatric and medical help.

“The matter will be registered before court once the investigations are complete and the suspect will be arraigned. This is a serious offence which needs the necessary attention and thorough investigations,” said Baatweng.