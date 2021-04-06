A touch of old school hip hop

Touch Motswak Tswak has released a video for his hit tune, ‘Boketekete’.
The song, which is available on Sound Cloud and video on Youtube, was shot in Phase 4 in Gaborone.
The track has that old Hip Hop rhythm that many cats are no longer doing.
