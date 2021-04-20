Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Alfredo Mos eyes African glory

Published

Alfredo Mos eyes African glory
ALFREDO MOS

Veteran Kwasa Kwasa star, Alfred Mosimanegape of Alfredo Mos and Les Africa Sounds fame, is looking to put BW music on the continental map.

The local sensation has signed up for the Africa Music Challenge, a music competition organised by Africa Sports Ventures Group & Hitlab.

In an interview with Big Weekend, the ‘Sheleng’ singer confirmed submitting his material to the show organisers, adding he is very much up for the challenge.

“Out of the Top 20, they will further select the Top 5 who will perform virtually on the 25 May during Africa Day commemoration. It is during this performance that the public will be given the opportunity to select or vote for their favorite performer who will be presenting the Africa theme song. My wish is to make it through these selections to the end and put BW in the global music arena,” said the old-timer with a youthful twinkle in his eye.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Sefelana Hyper
Advertisement
Taku Ladies Heels
Advertisement
YelloCard-Botswana

You May Also Like

News

Gunmen shoot hitch-hiker in apparent robbery

Police are on the hunt for gunmen who shot a hitch-hiker near Sejelo junction bus stop in Kanye last Sunday. The man was from...

2 days ago

News

Couple dies in road accident

Gaborone West Police have confirmed the death of a couple who lost their lives in a car accident in Mogoditshane along Molepolole road on...

7 hours ago

News

Man in court for rape of two women

A 45-year-old man suspected to have raped two women from Thamaga village who he had allegedly offered a ride last month after a drinking...

2 days ago

News

Police investigate Jwaneng court attempted arson

Jwaneng Police Station Commander Superintendent Thuso Basutli has confirmed that they are investigating a case of attempted arson at the town’s Magistrates Court. Basutli...

2 days ago
DJ N.S.I DJ N.S.I

Entertainment

DJ N.S.I on the United Spotlight

Wind down your Saturday with DJ N.S.I on the United Spotlight brought to you by The Voice in partnership with United Artists Social Club

3 days ago

News

BDP poaches AP members in Maun

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is said to have last week welcomed the entire Maun West branch of Alliance for Progressives(AP), including the constituency’s 2019 parliamentary...

1 day ago
Learn African Languages-Setswana Learn African Languages-Setswana

Sponsored Content

Learn African Languages

Enroll for the following African langauge courses at the University of Botswana. UB-Learn African Languages by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Scribd

3 days ago

News

Juvenile convicts get 6 years for rape and robbery

Two youthful Maun men who were convicted for raping a woman during an armed robbery at her home in Thito ward four years ago...

1 day ago

News

Drunk driving school head sentenced

A convicted drunk driving headmaster has been banned from driving for a period of a year effective from last week Tuesday, by a Molepolole...

9 hours ago

Business

Nigerian bank to acquire a major stake in BancABC

BancABC has today announced that a Nigerian commercial bank, Access Bank is set to acquire 78.15 percent in BancABC Botswana. This follows a purchase...

1 day ago

Entertainment

BOMU justifies appointment of Seabelo Modibe

The 10th Annual Botswana Musician Union (BOMU) Awards were officially launched last week at the Protea Hotel with union president, Phemelo ‘Fresh’ Lesokwane, firmly...

1 day ago
Moswaane's suitors Moswaane's suitors

Entertainment

Moswaane’s suitors

Francistown West MP Ignatius Moswaane has endured a turbulent, extremely difficult 12 months. Following the death of his wife last July, the maverick MP...

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.