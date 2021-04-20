Alfredo Mos eyes African glory

Veteran Kwasa Kwasa star, Alfred Mosimanegape of Alfredo Mos and Les Africa Sounds fame, is looking to put BW music on the continental map.

The local sensation has signed up for the Africa Music Challenge, a music competition organised by Africa Sports Ventures Group & Hitlab.

In an interview with Big Weekend, the ‘Sheleng’ singer confirmed submitting his material to the show organisers, adding he is very much up for the challenge.

“Out of the Top 20, they will further select the Top 5 who will perform virtually on the 25 May during Africa Day commemoration. It is during this performance that the public will be given the opportunity to select or vote for their favorite performer who will be presenting the Africa theme song. My wish is to make it through these selections to the end and put BW in the global music arena,” said the old-timer with a youthful twinkle in his eye.