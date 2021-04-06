An industry in Pain

The extension of the State of Emergency has dealt a heavy blow to the entertainment industry.

For over 12 months, local artists have looked on with defeat as Covid-19 took their livelihood away.

Now with the recent decision from the August House, there’s very little hope that the once thriving business will recover.

Will the popular Lizard Entertainment even re-open?

Will we ever again see the soul soothing TRL Sundays and the Area L, weekend nights?

Grooving in the Ghetto waits with bated breath to find out what the Ministry has in store for local artists.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“A re ta bina ka nako?”