Aspiring BOSETU President cries foul

Aspiring President of Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU), Mpho Maruping, has accused rivals of underhand tactics in the run up to the union’s elections scheduled for place today (April 28th).

Maruping who will be contesting against incumbent President, Winston Radikolo of The People’s Team has complained that his team, Restoration of Hope and Dignity for BOSETU membership says has been sidelined during the campaigns.

He said that The People’s Team has been using the union’s resources in their campaign. “They booked slots for different interviews with different media houses but our faction was never invited to share our road map. I thought we are not enemies but colleagues with different vision for the union,” he said.

He added that as the President of his faction, it was going to be wise had he been given the platform just like the incumbent President.

He accused his rivals of unfair practice, noting that they used all the media platforms they got to spread propaganda that they were sponsored by the ruling party. “Yes, we have one or two members who are friends with some Botswana Democratic Party members but that does not mean we are friends of the BDP. They are discrediting us while some of their members used to be known BDP activists,” he said.

He however said that they were going to fight the incumbent committee because there is a missing P70million that disappeared under their watch. Efforts to get a comment from The People’s Team hit a snag.