Bail for accused killer

A man accused of murdering his baby mama and then setting her new boyfriend’s house on fire was granted bail by Maun Magistrates Court this week. 31-year-old Philip Amos is alleged to have stabbed his ex-girlfriend, Phemelo Lekgoa to death on 10 January.

The couple had three children together.

In his bail application, Amos successfully argued he should be set free as the police have completed their investigations.

“I have been coming to court since February; I was told that my case has been handed over to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions [DPP] but none of them has appeared.

They feared that I will interfere with investigations but since they have been completed, I am pleading for bail.”

The suspected killer further said, “When I was arrested, I left my children with my sick mother. If you grant me bail, I will abide by all of the conditions.”

Having previously been denied bail because of fears for his safety, with the prosecution warning the deceased’s family were out for blood, Amos promised to leave Maun and relocate to Khwai, where he is originally from.

“The incident happened in Maun. I will flee from here and go stay in my home village and only come to report myself before police or for court mentions as the court requires,” he proposed.

For his part, Prosecutor Inspector Paul Basupi made no attempt to block Amos’ bail bid.

“I have handed the case to the DPP in February. I was hoping for someone from the DPP to appear today on behalf of the state, I cannot decide on anything because I am no longer handling the case,” explained Basupi.

Amos was duly granted his freedom, on condition he brings two sureties to sign for him and that he reports to Maun Police every Friday. He is due back in court on 17 May for status update.