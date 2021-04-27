Bassie’s first strike

Born 32 years ago in the Tswapong village of Kgagodi, Basetsana Chikadzi Moremi has just released her first single titled “Yo o tshwanang le wena’.

The spirit-filled and uplifting worship song was produced and mastered by Fella and Young at Authentic Studios in Palapye and was officially released on March 12th.

Bassie tells GiG that she started singing at the age of 14 as a member of the Scripture Union, a passion that stayed with her until she ventured into music in 2016 as a member of the Urban Worship House Band in Ramotswa.

“I’m a preacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ through music, and believe God can touch lives through my music,” she said.

Bassie recently ministered on the Botswana Television programme ‘Lentswe’, a ‘privilege’ in her own words.

Rating: 8/10