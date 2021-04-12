Connect with us

BNF dismisses Nkaigwa claims

Published

DEFECTED: Haskins Nkaigwa leaves BNF
DEFECTED: Haskins Nkaigwa leaves BNF

“This is amateurish for a pastor.” Hunyepa

Botswana National Front (BNF) has dismissed utterances made by their 2019 Parliamentary candidate for Gaborone North, Haskins Nkaigwa.

The former Gaborone City Mayor who defected to the ruling Botswana Democratic Party this week claims the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) was rocked by hatred and divisions which forced him out of the party.

Rubbishing the claims in his statement issued on Wednesday, BNF Information and Publicity Secretary, Justin Hunyepa said that it was unfortunate that Nkaigwa found it necessary to satisfy his new political home by speaking ill of the BNF and UDC.

“This is amateurish for a pastor. The BNF is renowned for its ‘puo phaa’, which is promoted through the self-criticism doctrine. This is why the BNF is still proudly standing, united, and growing, amidst robust internal engagements,” said Hunyepa.

He said that Nkaigwa’s destination, on the other hand, the BDP, is a haunted and deserted house, characterised by the worst corruption and mismanagement which has impoverished innocent Batswana for over 50 years.

“Since 2010, the BDP has experienced two unprecedented deadly splits, leading to the formation of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) and Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) but thanks to the collusion of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS), the BDP is purported to have won elections,” he said.

Hunyepa took a further swipe at Nkaigwa saying no principled cadre can join such a fraudulent party whose popular vote has been declining for years and only hanging onto power through corruption, an archaic electoral system, and election rigging.

“The standard of living for Batswana is at the lowest and life is just a misery, hence the unhappy nation tagline. We, therefore, urge Nkaigwa to depart in peace and stop making up excuses for his lack of endurance to face economic challenges besieging the opposition,” he said.

