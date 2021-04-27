BOMU’s employment boom

Over 200 temporary jobs up for grabs before July Awards

The Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) awards are expected to briefly boost the entertainment industry by creating roughly 200 temporary jobs in preparation for the event.

The openings will run for three months and include positions in staging, make-up, sound, production, dressing, and the overall coordination of the awards.

Addressing the media earlier this week, the project coordinator, Seabelo Modibe of Total Music group promised ‘to revive the integrity of the awards’.

“Unfortunately because of Covid-19 we can’t go all out and host a massive event. The plan, however, is to host the main event in Gaborone and mini sessions in other parts of the country, where they will be streaming Live.”

Reiterating the employment opportunities up for grabs in the build-up to what will be the 10th edition of the BOMU Awards, Modibe said, “Over 219 people will be employed for the three months period of preparing for the awarding night.”

Despite the media’s interest, Modibe would not reveal exactly how much he has raised for the eagerly anticipated music event. He is entitled to 20 percent of whatever he raises.

“The sponsorship of the awards will be a considerable amount of money. All these figures will be revealed at the sponsorship,” he explained.

Set for 31 July in the capital city (a venue has yet to be confirmed), the awards will be the first major music event since Covid-19 hit Botswana last March. 30 categories will be up for grabs, while only music released after January 2020 will be considered.

Meanwhile, the union’s President, Phemelo ‘Fresh’ Lesokwane announced his team has signed 400 new BOMU members since he assumed the top position back in March last year.

“We have also managed to convince MYSC not to cancel their calendar events like they did last year; rather they should host them virtually. I encourage artists to join BOMU for their voices to be heard because the Ministry will no longer entertain individuals,” warned Lesokwane.