Bothakga burrow win joint Morupule contract

Morupule Coal Mine (MCM) has awarded a five-year mining services contract to a joint venture between Bothakga Burrow, a local citizen-owned company, and Basil Read Mining, a South African-based company.

Officially signed off this month, the contract is for the development of an open cast coal mining operation at the MCM, Motheo project.

Motheo is an expansion scheme established by Morupule to develop an open cast mine, a coal washing plant, and associated infrastructure.

The initiative’s ultimate aim is to facilitate MCM’s contribution to Botswana’s economic growth and transformation of coal into unlimited sources of energy.

It is hoped the project will increase coal production capacity from the current 2.8 million tons to 3.8 million tons per annum.

The BR-BB joint venture will be responsible for the development of an open cast coal mine aligned with the MCM resource development plan. The team will commence with site establishment and mobilisation later this month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Construction of the opencast operation will be aligned to the construction and commissioning of the coal wash plant, commonly referred to as the CHPP (Coal Handling and Preparation Plant). The CHPP is currently at the structural construction stage with envisaged commissioning handover and first coaling by December.

“The BR-BB JV contract award represents MCM’s commitment to the promotion of Citizen Economic Empowerment and making available more impactful opportunities to local procurement and local employment in Botswana,” notes the Mine’s management in a recent press release.