BotswanaPost and Choppies assure customers of convenience

CONVENIENT: A BotswanaPost kiosk

In a continued effort to bring convenience and accessibility to customers, BotswanaPost and Choppies Stores have collaborated to broaden their customer offering through the launch of BotswanaPost Kiosks within Choppies stores.

The partnership with Choppies, Maphanyane added, assures BotswanaPost customers accessibility and ease of doing business through the one stop service provided at the Post Offices kiosks operating within Choppies stores. 

“BotswanaPost has now increased its presence in all regions across the country reaching a larger demography to access a wide range of services, including DSTV subscriptions, Post Box Renewal, Vehicle License Renewal, Motshidisi Funeral Cover payments and Money Order Transactions,” she said.

The BotswanaPost Kiosks Maphanyane further said, can be located in the following Choppies outlets: 

  • Choppies Hyper Stores – Gaborone (Westgate Mall, Northgate Mall, Game City and Phakalane), Tlokweng (Grand Aria), Palapye (Riverview) and Kang 
  • Choppies Superstore – Gaborone (Block 5, Block 8 and Fairgrounds) Pilane Mall, Francistown (Loja Mall & Kgaphamadi), Mahalapye (Watershed) Serowe Batalaote, Maun (Boseja) 
  • Choppies Stores – Gabane, Hukuntsi, Tsabong and Molepolole

“We are also excited to announce that BotswanaPost kiosk in Choppies Phakalane has recently added Courier Services as an initiative to expand and broaden the services provided at the kiosks and de-congest Post Offices.

BotswanaPost anticipates growth through by developing a fruitful and rewarding partnership with Choppies as an entity, as part of our strategic business objectives,” she concluded.

This development, according to BotswanaPost Communications Manager, Tshepo Maphanyane, follows a successful pilot and currently boasts 20 kiosks operating in Choppies stores countrywide. 

“The kiosks roll-out is part of BotswanaPost’s strategy to provide multi channels for customers to access products and services. The Choppies group, with its countrywide network and business capacity, is a partner of choice providing value for money to customers as part of their mandate” she said in a press statement.

