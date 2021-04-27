Connect with us

Entertainment

Celeb Edition with MC April

Published

Celeb Edition with MC April
STUNNING: MC April

With her zest for life, bubbly nature, and love for music wrapped up in a picture-perfect exterior, Thato Carol April was surely born to be an M.C.

The sexy 29-year-old is the host of the United Social Club gig, which plays out on The Voice’s Facebook page every Saturday afternoon.

A Business Information System graduate from Limkokwing, MC April has the brains to compliment her good looks. Celeb Edition caught up with the bubbly M.C. for a chat after she hosted DJ N.S.I this week.

How would you describe yourself to those who don’t know you?

I am misunderstood because I am outspoken and flamboyant.

I am the life of the party and when I walk into a room my presence is felt.

I am an extrovert and growing up they would say, ‘Ke a phapha’.

I am always energetic but I am such a perfectionist that if I make a mistake I tend to dwell on it and take a long time to get over it.

How did your gig with The Voice come about?

I am part of a social club called ‘United Artists Social Club’.

They are not just a Sunday Soccer team but they also groom members in their areas of expertise and MCing was my talent.

That’s how it all began.

Who in your view is the best female artist in Botswana?

The best would be Nicole Martinez.

I love her energy on stage and she is passionate about her craft, I love that about her.

When was the last time you cried and why?

I cried last month when I went to check on my paternal grandmother and she was not well.

The fact that she is getting old and can’t even walk on her own and just imagining life without her brought me to tears, I was devastated.

I am who I am because of that woman.

Have you ever had your heart broken? Tell me about it?

Hahaha of course, who hasn’t? Well, it was my very first boyfriend, you know first love.

I was in varsity.

The pain was unbearable but I am glad I went through it, I am wiser now.

Would you go naked, for publicity?

No, I wouldn’t.

How many tattoos do you have?

Five!

Would you shave your head bald?

Never, I have an ugly head.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I am emotional
2. I love hard, be it relationship or friendship
3. I’m short-tempered
4. I am loud
5. I love dancing

