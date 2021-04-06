Chill to the sounds of re iketlile

DJ Names and DJ La Prie have joined forces on an exciting new project titled, ‘Re iketlile’.

The star-studded single also features Tshepo Nseula Soshanguve and Ernest Mokwena Petit.

Recorded at Pula Records in Gaborone West, the song will introduce DJ La Prie, to the entertainment world.

Collaborating with an established artist like Names, who boasts hits such as ‘Askies’, is a masterstroke from the young DJ and suggests he has a bright future in the game.

The song boasts traditional and house music beats, setting it apart from recent releases.

RATING: 6/10