Molopita Music has teamed up with Modaefok Farms on a Kwasa Kwasa song titled ‘Respect’.

Bursting with raw emotion, the moving track is a tribute to the departed Queen of Hip Hop, Sasa Klaas.

Les Quadra, who engineered the project, leads on the vocals while Maestro Esjay was behind the lyrics.

It was recorded at Quadra Pro Studio.