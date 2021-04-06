Commit yourself to God

Nkange Chenesani Khola, going by the stage name Macheno Da Soljaboy, has released a single ‘Emnqumlezweni’.

The 27-year-old recorded his gospel song at Star Records in Ghetto.

In a brief interview with GiG, Khola said the message carried in his song urges people to commit to God with all their hearts.

“Since it’s a worship song, the message targets everyone, both believers and non-believers,” he explained, adding he has taken to social media to market his latest project after his initial plan to host a festival to launch the single was scuppered by Covid-19.

Rating: 6.5/10.