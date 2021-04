This Saturday’s United House Party is set to be popping as DJ N.S.I take over.

The versatile young DJ is the host of ‘Recess’, a show that airs on Yarona FM every Monday at 2030hrs.

N.S.I control the decks at ‘Meating’, Bojanala Water Front’s monthly picnic session.

She has done gigs at the Sunday Ultimate Chillas and clubs in the city.

As usual, the show will be streamed live on The Voice Newspaper and United Artists Facebook pages and starts at 1630hrs.