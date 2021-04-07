Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Doctor accused of raping schoolgirls

Published

A Congolese doctor is facing rape charges after allegedly inserting his finger inside three schoolgirls’ vaginas and fondling their breasts during medical consultation last week.

50-year-old Asunami Kasongo, who is based at Etsha 6 Clinic in the North West District, has already appeared before Gumare Magistrates Court for mention.

Although he confirmed the case, Officer Commanding for Okavango sub-district policing area, Victor Nlebesi, was reluctant to go into details.

“I can only confirm that the police received that report and are investigating the matter. The suspect has been charged and the matter is before court.”

It is alleged that on Monday 22 March, seven female pupils from Etsha 6 Junior Secondary School were sent to the clinic after complaining of ill-health and were attended to by Dr Kasonga on a one-on-one basis.

On their way back to school, it is alleged the girls began discussing the consultation they received, with three claiming they had been made to strip naked. They further alleged the Doctor slid his finger inside their vaginas and touched their breasts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The girls are said to have then reported the matter to the school management who promptly contacted the police.

In a brief interview with The Voice, the School Head, Tjetjoo Tjejoo explained the girls were sent to the clinic after complaining of fever.

“It was just after some were tested for Covid-19, so we allowed them to go for medical attention,” noted Tjetjoo, declining to discuss the issue further except to explain why the students were allowed out.

“Some of the students have been on quarantine and quite a number of them have tested negative, so it is natural for some of them to panic when they feel a slight discomfort on their bodies. A little fever is enough to make them panic and in this Covid era we do not want to take things lightly, only health professionals are in position to give proper medical care.”

Meanwhile, charged with three counts of rape, Kasongo was granted bail and is due back in court for mention on 24 May.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Options Shops Botswana
Advertisement
Botho University Botswana - Future with BU
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

56-year-old man arrested for defiling girl,12

Semolale Police are investigating a case in which a 56-year-old man defiled a 12-year-old primary school pupil on Saturday. According to a neighbour who...

3 days ago

News

Mbulawa knocks child dead in tragic road accident

Prominent businessman and Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) Regional Chairperson for Maun, Reaboka Mbulawa, is said to be nursing post traumatic stress after hitting and...

2 days ago
BHC tears over rental arrears BHC tears over rental arrears

Business

BHC tears over rental arrears

Corporation owed P27 million in outstanding rentals

2 days ago
The Mmammidi story The Mmammidi story

Entertainment

The Mmammidi story

In 2019, Tshepiso Marumo was an unemployed Limkokwing University media graduate struggling to get by. Unable to find formal employment within her area of...

2 days ago
Theo waga Olopeng’s mouthful Theo waga Olopeng’s mouthful

Entertainment

Theo waga Olopeng’s mouthful

Newlywed Theo Olopeng, the wife of former Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development (MYSC) Thapelo Olopeng, took social media by storm this...

2 days ago
Alcohol ban takes toll on KBL Alcohol ban takes toll on KBL

Business

Alcohol ban takes toll on KBL

Profits fall by 21 percent Sechaba Brewery Holdings Limited (SBHL) has announced that its associate, Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) has suffered a 21 percent...

2 days ago
KB spears to the top KB spears to the top

Entertainment

KB spears to the top

Culture Spears co-lead singer Kabelo Mogwe has released his first single under the all-familiar name ‘Kulenyane’. The song, titled ‘Mogatse KB’ invokes memories long...

2 days ago
Rakgare confirms National Arts Council for July Rakgare confirms National Arts Council for July

Entertainment

Rakgare confirms National Arts Council for July

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare has confirmed that the Botswana National Arts Council will be established in three...

2 days ago
That’s a wrap for mme Mathape That’s a wrap for mme Mathape

Entertainment

That’s a wrap for mme Mathape

Former News Reader and now Director of Broadcasting Services at Mass Media, Keitirele Mathape will be bidding the station farewell. The lady with a...

2 days ago

News

Man burns down mechanic’s home after car dispute

A 55-year-old Tonota man found himself in hot soup last week after he allegedly burnt down a mechanic’s house following a heated dispute over...

12 hours ago

Business

Tax increase to erode purchasing power

A plethora of taxes and levies introduced at the beginning of this month is expected to erode consumers’ purchasing power, experts have warned. Speaking...

2 days ago
Showering in money Showering in money

Business

Showering in money

Tonota youth collaborate to raise funds for their businesses With Covid-19 causing chaos in the business world, 20 pragmatic Tonota youth have come together...

2 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.