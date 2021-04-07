Doctor accused of raping schoolgirls

A Congolese doctor is facing rape charges after allegedly inserting his finger inside three schoolgirls’ vaginas and fondling their breasts during medical consultation last week.

50-year-old Asunami Kasongo, who is based at Etsha 6 Clinic in the North West District, has already appeared before Gumare Magistrates Court for mention.

Although he confirmed the case, Officer Commanding for Okavango sub-district policing area, Victor Nlebesi, was reluctant to go into details.

“I can only confirm that the police received that report and are investigating the matter. The suspect has been charged and the matter is before court.”

It is alleged that on Monday 22 March, seven female pupils from Etsha 6 Junior Secondary School were sent to the clinic after complaining of ill-health and were attended to by Dr Kasonga on a one-on-one basis.

On their way back to school, it is alleged the girls began discussing the consultation they received, with three claiming they had been made to strip naked. They further alleged the Doctor slid his finger inside their vaginas and touched their breasts.

The girls are said to have then reported the matter to the school management who promptly contacted the police.

In a brief interview with The Voice, the School Head, Tjetjoo Tjejoo explained the girls were sent to the clinic after complaining of fever.

“It was just after some were tested for Covid-19, so we allowed them to go for medical attention,” noted Tjetjoo, declining to discuss the issue further except to explain why the students were allowed out.

“Some of the students have been on quarantine and quite a number of them have tested negative, so it is natural for some of them to panic when they feel a slight discomfort on their bodies. A little fever is enough to make them panic and in this Covid era we do not want to take things lightly, only health professionals are in position to give proper medical care.”

Meanwhile, charged with three counts of rape, Kasongo was granted bail and is due back in court for mention on 24 May.