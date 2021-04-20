Drum queen’s nightmares

Disco music is one genre that has stood the test of time despite the death of its pioneers such as Dan Tshanda and Patricia Majalisa.

The seed has been planted and for young artists such as Drum Queen BW (Gonewa Mojumi), the beat must go on.

The 25-year-old Serowe-born drummer-cum-vocalist has just released a single titled ‘Ditoro tsame’.

The youngster sings about her regular nightmares in this fast-paced thriller flawlessly seamed together by producer Kitso Mauchaza.

Recorded at Nice Cut Studios, it’s a song about the belief (or lack of) in the supernatural, as the Drum Queen’s dreams take her to caves, graveyards, and exorcism rituals.

Rating: 6/10