Eita Masala drops botshelo

From the opening guitar riff, one would expect to hear Vee Mampeezy’s hoarse voice blasting through the speakers.

However, it’s not the ‘Maveeta’ businessman, rather it’s Eita Masala featuring Energy The Patrolla on their new single ‘Botshelo’.

It’s a song that starts with so much life and promise, only to die prematurely.

If you are to release a House Kwasa song, know that the competition is ‘Thomela’, ‘Dololo’, and many other local hit songs.

This is the standard, and anything below that won’t cut it.

The desire and passion from Eita and Patrolla is not in doubt, but the final product isn’t quite the required level.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rating: 4 /10