The idea of a radio station in the second city has been muted for many years. Rumors of Dumbu FM and Ghetto FM excited a lot of people in the early 2000s.

However, Francistowners have seen their wishes of having a radio station come to naught – until now!

There’s a new kid on the block, Francistown Online Radio Station, a concept by Ras T (Tebogo Nkadile) who hosted Sunday Splash during the first lockdown.

The shows rose in popularity as more people tuned in for their Sunday dose of entertainment.

The station has now expanded its programmes with new presenters coming in.

These include the legendary MC Maswe who hosts two shows, ‘Blue Monday’ and ‘Morethetho was Lorato’ on Sunday. DVJ Dreazy hosts Urban Avenue on Tuesday and Thursday, while Mis T and Sunday host the talk show ‘Crack it’ every Friday.

In a brief interview with Grooving, Maswe said the response from listeners has been impressive.

“I was drawn to this radio after realising the support it got during the first lockdown. It had about 4000 followers and I saw it as a foundation we could build on,” he explained, adding although they’re not making any money, he’s confident the radio will get the recognition it deserves soon.

“Our focus is to play as much local music as practically possible, but our biggest dream is to see a well-established and first radio station in the second capital,” he said.