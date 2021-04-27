Gospel icon TV show looking for singers

If your dream is to work for and be part of an internationally acclaimed gospel group- Joyous celebration gospel group, then the Gospel icon talent search show is here for you.

The team will go on a countrywide tour looking for participants of the first installment of the Gospel competition.

The jackpot of the competition is that the winner will not only walk away with P 150 000 in cash but will also automatically qualify to work with the Joyous celebration gospel group on a contract basis.

Voice Entertainment caught up with the show producer and owner of Brave Heart Joe Manual on the eve of recording their pilot show.

“The pilot show which we are shooting tonight (Tuesday) is basically to show sponsors and Batswana how the show will look like. The co-founder of Joyous celebration has landed in the country and will be part of the recording,” Manuel shared.

Expanding on the talent search Manuel explained that the Braveheart team and the judges will go on a countrywide tour for a period of three months starting from July. The team will be in Francistown, Maun, Lobatse, Palapye, Kasane, Phikwe, and Gaborone.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The countrywide tour searching for finalist contestants will start in July and it will be a three-month-long production. The shortlisted candidates will then participate in a Bootcamp where they will be trained for the final showdown,” Manuel further explained.

According to the show producer, the talent search competition will have 24 episodes, and the contestants will receive vocal training, brand management as well as behavioral guidance.

The judges of the show will be Joyous celebration co-founder Lindelani Mkhize, local songbird Samantha Mogwe, and radio and TV personality Khumo kgwaadira.

The presenter of the show will be Yarona FMs DJ Izzy. The show will be aired weekly.