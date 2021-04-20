Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Govt reports 7.66% employment rise between 2015-2019

Published

MINISTER OF FINANCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: Thapelo Matsheka
MINISTER OF FINANCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: Thapelo Matsheka

15,000 job losses in 2020

A total of 52,850 people were employed from 2015 to 2019, taking employment figures from 698,528 to 742,378.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Dr Thapelo Matsheka revealed this in parliament on Tuesday this week.

Matsheka was answering a question from Kanye North Member of Parliament (MP), Thapelo Letsholo, who wanted the minister to appraise the House on the country’s economic growth over the last three years and projections over the next three years.

Letsholo further asked Matsheka to state how many permanent jobs were created as a result of the economic growth annually and how many are projected in the next three years.

Basing his response on the results from the last Botswana Multi-Topic Household Surveys (BMTHS) of 2015/2016 and the Quarterly Multi-Topic Surveys (QMTS) in the third quarter of 2019, Matsheka said total employment grew from 689,528 to 742,378 persons.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This is an increase of 52,850 persons in four years.

“In this connection, the percentage increase over a period of four years (2015-2019) is 7.66 percent, hence the average annual growth rate is just under 2 percent,” said the Finance Minister.

Based on the projected total GDP growth of 18.8 percent in the next three years, Matsheka said it was anticipated that approximately 70,000 new jobs will be created in the same period.

“Based on long-term employment trends, it shows that total employment grows on average between 2 percent and 2.5 percent. If we take total employment of 742,378 persons in 2019, it implies that approximately 15,000 new jobs will be created each year.”

While Matsheka anticipates thousands of jobs to be created over the course of the next three years, recent data from Statistics Botswana (SB) indicates that over 15,000 lost their jobs between the first quarter and fourth quarter of 2020.

This led to employment levels falling by 3.1 percent, from 23.2 percent to 24.5 percent last year.

Matsheka said it has been discovered that about 6,000 people retire annually, while 15,000 new job opportunities are being created annually.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This implies that there are some 21,000 job opportunities for new entrants into the labour force yearly,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Sefelana Hyper
Advertisement
Taku Ladies Heels
Advertisement
YelloCard-Botswana

You May Also Like

News

Gunmen shoot hitch-hiker in apparent robbery

Police are on the hunt for gunmen who shot a hitch-hiker near Sejelo junction bus stop in Kanye last Sunday. The man was from...

2 days ago

News

Couple dies in road accident

Gaborone West Police have confirmed the death of a couple who lost their lives in a car accident in Mogoditshane along Molepolole road on...

7 hours ago

News

Man in court for rape of two women

A 45-year-old man suspected to have raped two women from Thamaga village who he had allegedly offered a ride last month after a drinking...

2 days ago

News

Police investigate Jwaneng court attempted arson

Jwaneng Police Station Commander Superintendent Thuso Basutli has confirmed that they are investigating a case of attempted arson at the town’s Magistrates Court. Basutli...

2 days ago
DJ N.S.I DJ N.S.I

Entertainment

DJ N.S.I on the United Spotlight

Wind down your Saturday with DJ N.S.I on the United Spotlight brought to you by The Voice in partnership with United Artists Social Club

3 days ago

News

BDP poaches AP members in Maun

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is said to have last week welcomed the entire Maun West branch of Alliance for Progressives(AP), including the constituency’s 2019 parliamentary...

1 day ago
Learn African Languages-Setswana Learn African Languages-Setswana

Sponsored Content

Learn African Languages

Enroll for the following African langauge courses at the University of Botswana. UB-Learn African Languages by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Scribd

3 days ago

News

Juvenile convicts get 6 years for rape and robbery

Two youthful Maun men who were convicted for raping a woman during an armed robbery at her home in Thito ward four years ago...

1 day ago

News

Drunk driving school head sentenced

A convicted drunk driving headmaster has been banned from driving for a period of a year effective from last week Tuesday, by a Molepolole...

9 hours ago

Business

Nigerian bank to acquire a major stake in BancABC

BancABC has today announced that a Nigerian commercial bank, Access Bank is set to acquire 78.15 percent in BancABC Botswana. This follows a purchase...

1 day ago

Entertainment

BOMU justifies appointment of Seabelo Modibe

The 10th Annual Botswana Musician Union (BOMU) Awards were officially launched last week at the Protea Hotel with union president, Phemelo ‘Fresh’ Lesokwane, firmly...

1 day ago
Moswaane's suitors Moswaane's suitors

Entertainment

Moswaane’s suitors

Francistown West MP Ignatius Moswaane has endured a turbulent, extremely difficult 12 months. Following the death of his wife last July, the maverick MP...

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.