Gunmen shoot hitch-hiker in apparent robbery

Police are on the hunt for gunmen who shot a hitch-hiker near Sejelo junction bus stop in Kanye last Sunday.

The man was from Kanye on his way to Gaborone when four men driving a Honda Fit car gave him a lift.

The four men had allegedly rented the said car from a car rental in Gaborone.

Along the way, the victim later told the police, one of the passengers whipped out a pistol ordering the driver to speed up the car. The terrified man said he wrestled the steering wheel from the driver and managed to swerve the vehicle into a ditch before the gunman shot him in the back.

Fortunately he managed to escape and reported the matter at the police station and was taken to the hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Sejelo Police Station Commander Superintendent Mogomotsi Matlapeng confirmed the incident, but said they were yet to arrest any suspects. “I confirm that we are investigating an incident which involves the shooting of a man. It occurred at around 7pm, I cannot go into details as the matter is still at an initial stage.”