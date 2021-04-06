KB spears to the top

Culture Spears co-lead singer Kabelo Mogwe has released his first single under the all-familiar name ‘Kulenyane’.

The song, titled ‘Mogatse KB’ invokes memories long past.

KB, with the signature Culture Spears melody that made the group a Southern Africa powerhouse with songs such as ‘Khudu’ and ‘Selonyane’, is back to his very best with this banger.

KB borrows heavily from folklore songs, fusing them with his own witty style to deliver another traditional smash hit.

Littered with relevant Setswana idioms and a lead guitar that caresses the soul, this is not a bad way to start a challenging year for local artists.

In a brief interview with Grooving, KB said the intention is to keep releasing singles which will be added to a complete album at the end of the year.

“It’s tough my brother. Releasing an album today doesn’t make business sense. With these singles, people can buy online and the little money that comes in is what sustains us,” he said.

Rating: 9/10