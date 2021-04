Having broken into the music industry in 2014 as a dancer for Amagidos, Kenzie Kid has finally released his own project.

‘Umuntu’ is a slow jammed Afro Soul hit that features Dice and Motlha.

Produced by Spryt International at Film 2 Screen Records in White City, this is a decent debut effort and suggests the Kid could grow into a star.

RATING: 6/10