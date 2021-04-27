Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

La Prie takes Prime Spot

Published

La Prie takes prime spot
Fresh-&-La-Prie-(L-R)

Tshepo Nseula, better known as La Prie, will be the main act this Saturday at The United House Party.

The Ramotswa born Disk Jockey started his career in 2007 while in Malaysia where he was doing his Bachelor’s Degree.

In 2019 he hosted a successful event called ‘Gae-Malete’ and has shared the stage with high-flyers such as DJ Khenzo, DJ Fresh, DJ Mbuso, and Zinhle.

As ever, the weekly show will be hosted by the lovely MC April (check out Celeb Edition on 11A) and kicks off at 1630hrs.

The fun will be broadcast live on The Voice Newspaper and United Artists Facebook pages.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
THE HUB - Shop
Advertisement
Camelot Spa
New Era College - 2021 Intake
Advertisement
YelloCard-Botswana

You May Also Like

News

Couple dies in road accident

Gaborone West Police have confirmed the death of a couple who lost their lives in a car accident in Mogoditshane along Molepolole road on...

April 20, 2021

News

State drops charges against Moeladilothoko crew

In a brief session that lasted about five minutes before a Serowe Magistrates Court, the state withdrew all charges against the six members of...

April 15, 2021

News

Lentsweletau missing man laid to rest

Decomposed remains of a Lentsweletau man, 32-year-old Tebogo Mokokong, who went missing last month, were laid to rest this morning (Wednesday 21st), at the...

7 days ago

News

Murdered on his wedding night

BRIDE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH GROOM’S DEATH What was meant to be a wedding celebration in Lotlhakane village turned into mourning over the Easter...

April 14, 2021
'Matsetsenkane' back in court 'Matsetsenkane' back in court

News

‘Matsetsenkane’ back in court

Thamaga 10 accused of murder, rape and robbery in single night of terror The high-profile trial of 10 suspected members of a notorious Thamaga...

April 13, 2021
Man hangs himself after being denied sex Man hangs himself after being denied sex

News

Man hangs himself after being denied sex

Unable to accept his girlfriend’s refusal to have sex with him, a frustrated 30-year-old man reacted by stabbing her several times before hanging himself....

April 20, 2021
NO WIFE BUT PLENTY OF CASH: Senwedi NO WIFE BUT PLENTY OF CASH: Senwedi

News

ZCC pastor fined P20, 000 for marriage wrecking

How much money can fix a broken heart? For 46-year-old Kaboyaone Senwedi, P20, 000 will have to do. That was how much Matshelagabedi Customary...

April 20, 2021

International

Our very own Hollywood star

We are straight out of the Easter holidays so I will choose to focus on light news. But before I get into the main...

April 13, 2021

News

Drunk driving school head sentenced

A convicted drunk driving headmaster has been banned from driving for a period of a year effective from last week Tuesday, by a Molepolole...

April 20, 2021

News

Gunmen shoot hitch-hiker in apparent robbery

Police are on the hunt for gunmen who shot a hitch-hiker near Sejelo junction bus stop in Kanye last Sunday. The man was from...

April 18, 2021
When donkeys bite back When donkeys bite back

News

When donkeys bite back

Goat rescue ends in donkey bite for 11-year-old boy Attempting to rescue a goat, an 11-year-old schoolboy was rewarded for his bravery with a...

April 13, 2021
Let them go to war Let them go to war

News

Let them go to war

FORMER BDF COMMANDERS SUPPORT DEPLOYMENT TO MOZAMBIQUE “ISIL will fight back and possibly even attack us on home ground,” Mokgware Botswana Defence Force Commander...

7 days ago
WALKING WOUNDED: Masia's burns have since healed WALKING WOUNDED: Masia's burns have since healed

News

Woman pleads not guilty to pouring hot oil over lover

A 34-year-old Maun woman accused of almost frying her boyfriend’s penis with boiling cooking oil in a cold-hearted attack appeared before Magistrates Court this...

April 13, 2021
BLLAHWU VP2 withdraws from court case BLLAHWU VP2 withdraws from court case

News

BLLAHWU VP2 withdraws from court case

The Second Vice President of Botswana Landboard Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU) Boemo Bato has withdrawn her affidavit in a case against...

April 13, 2021
New broom sweeping better New broom sweeping better

Entertainment

New broom sweeping better

Within her first month as BFA CEO, Goaba Taylor is alleged to have embarked on a spring-cleaning mission already. Shaya has been told that...

April 13, 2021

News

Man in court for rape of two women

A 45-year-old man suspected to have raped two women from Thamaga village who he had allegedly offered a ride last month after a drinking...

April 18, 2021
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.