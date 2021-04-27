La Prie takes prime spot

Tshepo Nseula, better known as La Prie, will be the main act this Saturday at The United House Party.

The Ramotswa born Disk Jockey started his career in 2007 while in Malaysia where he was doing his Bachelor’s Degree.

In 2019 he hosted a successful event called ‘Gae-Malete’ and has shared the stage with high-flyers such as DJ Khenzo, DJ Fresh, DJ Mbuso, and Zinhle.

As ever, the weekly show will be hosted by the lovely MC April (check out Celeb Edition on 11A) and kicks off at 1630hrs.

The fun will be broadcast live on The Voice Newspaper and United Artists Facebook pages.