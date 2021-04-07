Man burns down mechanic’s home after car dispute

A 55-year-old Tonota man found himself in hot soup last week after he allegedly burnt down a mechanic’s house following a heated dispute over his car.

The suspect, Nathan Tshamba, appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court last Tuesday and was charged with one count of arson.

According to police sources, the trouble started when Tshamba took his car to a local mechanic for repair.

When he went to collect the vehicle last Friday, he became suspicious that the mechanic had misused it. A brawl quickly broke out and the two men were reportedly taken to the police station to sort out their differences.

However, while they were waiting to be attended, Tshamba is said to have snuck away, heading straight for Manyanda ward where he set fire to the other man’s home.

The blaze caused P50, 840 worth of damage to the house, as well as destroying contents valued at P18, 100, the most valuable of which was a set of sofas.

During his court appearance, Tshamba sought bail, citing his ill health, including suffering from sugar diabetes, high blood pressure and ulcers.

“I have 22 children under my care and some of them their mother is deceased. I had nine wives and now I am staying with six as two of them left me and one is late. I stay in Tsabong where I run my businesses as I have two trucks for logistics and hostels where people rent,” he told court.

Although the prosecution had requested the suspect be remanded, Magistrate Thabang Chokwe saw fit to grant him bail, setting it at P2, 000.

Unfortunately for the teary-eyed accused, despite his claims to be a successful businessman, the P2, 000 price for his freedom proved out of his reach.

By Wednesday, at the time of going to press, Tshamba was still in prison having failed to pay the bail conditions.