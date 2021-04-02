Man found dead after argument with wife

Woodhall Police are investigating the murder of a 43-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed to death last night at his house in Lobatse.

Allegations are that prior the incident, the man’s wife had opened an assault case against him at the police station.

The couple had allegedly had a fight after the husband accused his wife of misusing his money. The police attended to the dispute and later told the two to go back home.

A few hours later, it is alleged the police received a call from the wife reporting that her husband had been attacked and stabbed by unknown people.

She told the police that she had gone to the neighbour’s house and that when she got back her husband was not in the house.

She told the police that she later heard him screaming outside the pitlatrine and when she went there she found that he had been attacked and stabbed by unknown people.

The police went to the scene and rushed the victim to the hospital where the doctors certified him dead.

Woodhall Police Station Commander, Elias Magosi, confirmed the case. He said the victim was stabbed with a sharp object on his chest.

“We went to the scene immediately after receiving the report where we found the victim in a pool of blood. We rushed him to the hospital and unfortunately he couldn’t make it. The investigations are ongoing and no arrest has been made,” said Magosi.