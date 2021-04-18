Man in court for rape of two women

A 45-year-old man suspected to have raped two women from Thamaga village who he had allegedly offered a ride last month after a drinking spree was finally arrested and arraigned before a Molepolole Magistrates Court.

The two women aged 52 and 53 who had been walking from a Chibuku depot at Bakgatla Complex with a male friend on March 25th, 2021 allegedly asked for a ride from the accused Mosweu Mogobe who was with another passenger, driving a Honda Fit.

According to Thamaga Police Station Commander, Superintendent Moses Kwarare, the male companion dropped off on the way while the two women agreed to accompany the two strangers to Ramaphatle for a drinking session as the driver had offered to buy them alcohol.

“Later on the way when the accused was supposed to go and drop the women off, he stopped the car in the bush, dragged the two women out and raped them one after the other as his friend watched from the car,” he said.

After completing his mission, the accused allegedly drove to his friend’s house in Ramaphatle where he dropped him off with the two women.

Since it was late at night, the two women allegedly asked to stay for the night at the friend’s house and they reported the matter at Thamaga police station the following morning.

However, Mosweu had been charged with a single count of rape as the police were still looking for the other woman who does not have a mobile phone for contact to confirm the accused.

Superintendent Kwarare said soon as the other woman is located and confirms the suspect, another charge will be added.

When Mosweu was arraigned, the Prosecutor Sergeant Modise Masala told the court that there were aspects of reconciliation that he had to discuss with the station commander.

The victim is said to have written a reconciliation letter to the police for the matter to be withdrawn claiming the accused is her relative.

The presiding Magistrate, Keabetswe Majuta, was however quick to dismiss the prosecution’s plea on grounds that, no rape case is reconcilable.

Seagent Masala also updated the court that as investigations are ongoing, samples have been taken to the forensic laboratory for analysis.

Since the prosecution did not object that Mogobe be granted bail, the magistrate gave him a conditional bail ordering that he bind himself with the sum of P2000, attend court all the time and not to interfere with the witnesses.

Mogobe, a student at Construction Industry Trust Fund (CITF) pleaded with the court to give him a period of a month to seek an attorney. He will be back for mention on May 31st, 2021.