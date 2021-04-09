Mokgware rubbishes BDP defection allegations

Former Member of Parliament for Gabane/Mmankgodi constituency, Pius Mokgware, has distanced himself from social media allegations linking him with a move to join Botswana Democratic Party.

Mokgware who is the Chairperson of Alliance for Progressives (AP) told this publication that it is worrisome that every time there is a defection to the ruling party, his name is always mentioned as the next on the list.

“I was even on the radio today talking AP issues and now they are spreading these malicious allegations against me. Ask them what they want because I am a member of AP,” he said and added: “Please next time tell them to produce my membership number because this issue looks like its not dying anytime soon.”

Mokgware’s defection allegations come after former MP for Gaborone North, Haskins Nkaigwa retraced his steps back to the BDP.

Nkaigwa, a former Gaborone City Mayor lost his seat to incumbent MP, Mpho Balopi in the past General Elections.

Meanwhile AP’s Secretary General, Phenyo Butale concurred with Mokgware and stated that his Chairman was still a member of the party and has never shown any intention to leave. “We know people want to distabilise us, but we remain unshaken by such, Mokgware is our member,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Efforts to get a comment from the BDP office were futile.