Mokolobetsi Pelekekae laid to rest

Former Chairperson of North West district’s most celebrated football team, Sankuyo Bush bucks, Mokolobetsi Coolio Pelekekae was this morning laid to rest in his home village, Kanye.

The 46-year-old Pelekekae succumbed to COVID-19 complications at Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching hospital four days ago and his funeral service was held at Tloung ward.

“Nkolo as he was affectionately called by friends and relatives was a hands on man, he did his work with diligence and he never was a disappointment to his elders and parents,” his family wrote in the obituary in remembrance of the man who many explained to have had a big heart.

In Maun, which was his second home, Pelekekae is remembered for his active participation in helping Sankuyo Bush Bucks to make its way into the country’s premier league.

He was in fact at the helm of the football club when it was promoted from first division to premier league at the end of 2013/14 season and even after that he would take his salary and finance the team especially when it had to play away games.

Due to travel restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic many Ngamilanders were however unable to bid their hero farewell, but a few that attended did share images from Kanye.

In their facebook page, Sankoyo Bush Bucks shared images and wrote, “O robetse mogaka,” (the hero is resting).

They added, “Coolio as he was affectionately known by many around the football circles was a brother to many and his passion for seeing Sankoyo Bush Bucks grow was second to none. He will be rememberd by many for his contribution in giving the Ngamilanders premier league football by helping the team gain promotion from first division league.”