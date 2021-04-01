Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mokolobetsi Pelekekae laid to rest

Published

LAID TO REST: Pelekekae (inset)

Former Chairperson of North West district’s most celebrated football team, Sankuyo Bush bucks, Mokolobetsi Coolio Pelekekae was this morning laid to rest in his home village, Kanye.

The 46-year-old Pelekekae succumbed to COVID-19 complications at Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching hospital four days ago and his funeral service was held at Tloung ward.

“Nkolo as he was affectionately called by friends and relatives was a hands on man, he did his work with diligence and he never was a disappointment to his elders and parents,” his family wrote in the obituary in remembrance of the man who many explained to have had a big heart.

In Maun, which was his second home, Pelekekae is remembered for his active participation in helping Sankuyo Bush Bucks to make its way into the country’s premier league.

He was in fact at the helm of the football club when it was promoted from first division to premier league at the end of 2013/14 season and even after that he would take his salary and finance the team especially when it had to play away games.

Due to travel restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic many Ngamilanders were however unable to bid their hero farewell, but a few that attended did share images from Kanye.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In their facebook page, Sankoyo Bush Bucks shared images and wrote, “O robetse mogaka,” (the hero is resting).

They added, “Coolio as he was affectionately known by many around the football circles was a brother to many and his passion for seeing Sankoyo Bush Bucks grow was second to none. He will be rememberd by many for his contribution in giving the Ngamilanders premier league football by helping the team gain promotion from first division league.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Options Shops Botswana
Advertisement
Botho University Botswana - Future with BU
Advertisement
Top Line - Botswana
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

On the thokolosi trail

It was supposed to be a relatively simple story – well, chasing supernatural spirits might not sound ‘simple’ but at The Voice it’s pretty...

2 days ago

News

Botch job leaves man penis-less

*Suing Marina for P7m for cutting off his penis For the last three years, a man from Tsamaya has been living without a penis....

2 days ago
Dont do it Dont do it

News

Workers unions warn Masisi against SOPE extension

In a strongly worded letter, the Botswana Federation of Public, Private and Parastatal Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) and Botswana Federation of Trade Unions (BFTU) have...

3 days ago

News

Motswaledi dumps AP

BPF is not acting in the best interest of the opposition- Motswaledi Gape Motswaledi, the brother to the late Gomolemo Motswaladi the founder of...

2 days ago
Box office! Box office!

Entertainment

Box office!

Fireworks guaranteed from ATI’s imminent album He was termed the voice of change. Who could forget his high-profile one-man demonstrations, which famously led to...

2 days ago

News

Covid-19 vaccine rollout hits a snag

“Why do they want to start with us”- Tshimoyapula Cllr While thousands of Batswana anxiously wait for covid-19 vaccine rollout , residents of a...

2 days ago
Who is getting the cut Salim? Who is getting the cut Salim?

Entertainment

Who is getting the cut Salim?

Shaya has seen a savingram in which the Ministry of Health and Wellness is trying hard to explain the Arm Ready Campaign fiasco. Shaya...

2 days ago
Things they say: Things they say:

Entertainment

Things they say:

“It doesn’t mean we will teach Swahili in schools before we teach our own languages. We can’t do that but we have to show...

2 days ago

Opinions

Chest Physiotherapy guided advice can boost your fight during Covid-19 war

Batswana have been consuming a lot negative information about covid-19 from all sources; Television, Radio social media, friends and families affected by covid-19. Growing...

2 days ago

Politics

Chimbombi the only contributing petitioner

*He contributed P40k but his car still got attached Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC)’s 2019 Parliamentary Candidate for Kgalagadi South, Dr Micus Chimbombi is...

2 days ago
Thapong’s Desperate SOS Thapong’s Desperate SOS

Entertainment

Thapong’s Desperate SOS

Center launches ‘Sponsor an Artist’ campaign As Covid-19 shows no signs of easing its tight grip on the Arts and Culture sector, disabled for...

2 days ago
Boteti bikers' charity Boteti bikers' charity

Entertainment

Boteti bikers’ charity

Bikers from across Botswana will descend on Letlhakane next Saturday (27th March) for a charity event organised by Boteti Bikers in Letlhakane. There’ll be...

2 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.