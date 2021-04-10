Mokubilo village initiatives flourish

*Phase 2 of Mokubilo project underway

Manie Farm, a project operated by the Mokubilo Multipurpose Co-operative Society continues to do well two years since it started operation.

Funded by Lundin Foundation, a Canadian non-profit making organization in partnership with Lucara Botswana in 2018, the project was started to address the malnutrition prevalence in the community.

The project is also expected to stimulate economic activity and improve livelihood for many in Mokubilo and the rest of Boteti rural areas. According to the Community Investment Officer Lindiwe Gilika the P1.6 million project on a 25-hectare integrated farm include horticulture and egg production.

“It currently supplies Mokubilo and Mmea Primary schools with 2300 and 1500 eggs respectively on a weekly basis,” said Gilika in an interview with Voice Money. She said the surplus from the farm is then sold to the community and other customers in Francistown and Letlhakane.

“The farm also supplies various vegetables to Mokubilo residents and those of surrounding villages,” she said. Gilika said in addition to the provision of vegetables and eggs, the project has also created employment for 12 people.

“The membership of the co-operative is also open to Mokubilo residents allowing them to buy shares,” she said, adding that, the arrangement allows them to share in the profits generated by the farm and in so doing uplifting the lives of the whole community and elevating the economic landscape in the village.

“Products currently on sale include green mealies, spinach, butternut, green pepper, eggplant, watermelon and eggs,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Manie Farmis a pilot project under the programme, named the Karowe Village Initiatives (KVI) programme. The rollout covers the three villages of Mokubilo, Khwee, and Mmadikola.

“All these projects are aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) we’ve adopted as Lucara Botswana.

The Mokubilo project is aligned to the SDG; No Poverty and Zero hunger. The focus is to eradicate poverty and hunger through the creation of employment in these communities and incapacitating them to operate projects that will sustain them beyond the lifespan of the mine,” further explained Gilika.