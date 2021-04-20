Moswaane’s suitors

Francistown West MP Ignatius Moswaane has endured a turbulent, extremely difficult 12 months.

Following the death of his wife last July, the maverick MP recently lost his firstborn son to Covid-19.

However, it seems a long-line of beauties – members of the Batswapong Cultural Group on Facebook to be exact – are queuing up to help the former BDP stalwart get over his heartache.

After posting his picture on the group, a whole host of women were quick to offer their bosoms to the mourning MP.

One after the other, the Batswapong ladies professed their undying love for the MP in what is popularly known as ‘go idekanya’ in the group.

Well MP, I must admit Yours Truly is a little jealous.

How come beautiful women never look this way!