Murdered on his wedding night

BRIDE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH GROOM’S DEATH

What was meant to be a wedding celebration in Lotlhakane village turned into mourning over the Easter holidays as the groom, Moagi Mhateng was murdered and his wife, Gladys Ramotsumi arrested as the suspected killer.

The incident occurred a night before the couple’s second wedding scheduled for the groom’s home.

The bride was arraigned on Tuesday before Lobatse Magistrate Court and plea was reserved.

The court heard that on April 2nd at Pitikwe ward in Lobatse, Ramotsumi allegedly murdered her newly wed husband following an argument over money.

It is alleged that prior to the incident, Ramotsumi had opened an assault case against her husband at the police station.

The couple had allegedly fought after Mhateng, 43, accused his wife, Ramotsumi, 42, of misusing money.

The police attended to the dispute and advised the couple to resolve the matter at home.

A few hours later, the cops received a call from the wife reporting that her husband had been attacked and stabbed by unknown assailants.

Ramotsumi told the police she had gone to the neighbour’s house and when she got back her husband was not in the house.

She further reported she later heard him screaming outside the pit latrine and when she went to investigate she found he had been stabbed.

The police went to the scene and rushed the victim to the hospital where the doctors certified him dead.

Confirming the incident, Woodhall Police Station Commander, Elias Magosi, said the victim was stabbed with a sharp object on the chest.

“Our investigators went to the scene and the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was certified dead. The Investigating officers recorded the wife’s statement and the story had a lot of holes in it so she was arrested as a suspect,” said Magosi.

Ramotsumi was remanded in custody and will be back in court on the 5th of May for mention.