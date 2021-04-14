Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Murdered on his wedding night

Published

STABBED TO DEATH: Moagi Mhateng

BRIDE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH GROOM’S DEATH

What was meant to be a wedding celebration in Lotlhakane village turned into mourning over the Easter holidays as the groom, Moagi Mhateng was murdered and his wife, Gladys Ramotsumi arrested as the suspected killer.

The incident occurred a night before the couple’s second wedding scheduled for the groom’s home.

The bride was arraigned on Tuesday before Lobatse Magistrate Court and plea was reserved.

The court heard that on April 2nd at Pitikwe ward in Lobatse, Ramotsumi allegedly murdered her newly wed husband following an argument over money.

It is alleged that prior to the incident, Ramotsumi had opened an assault case against her husband at the police station.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The couple had allegedly fought after Mhateng, 43, accused his wife, Ramotsumi, 42, of misusing money.

The police attended to the dispute and advised the couple to resolve the matter at home.

A few hours later, the cops received a call from the wife reporting that her husband had been attacked and stabbed by unknown assailants.

Ramotsumi told the police she had gone to the neighbour’s house and when she got back her husband was not in the house.

She further reported she later heard him screaming outside the pit latrine and when she went to investigate she found he had been stabbed.

The police went to the scene and rushed the victim to the hospital where the doctors certified him dead.

Confirming the incident, Woodhall Police Station Commander, Elias Magosi, said the victim was stabbed with a sharp object on the chest.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Our investigators went to the scene and the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was certified dead. The Investigating officers recorded the wife’s statement and the story had a lot of holes in it so she was arrested as a suspect,” said Magosi.

Ramotsumi was remanded in custody and will be back in court on the 5th of May for mention.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Tee woto

    April 14, 2021 at 9:14 am

    Another case of gender based violence leading to unnecessary loss of live.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

YelloCard-Botswana
Advertisement
DStv Botswana
Advertisement
Emergency Assist 991
Advertisement
FNB Botswana

You May Also Like

ELECTROCUTED: Suspected cables thief ELECTROCUTED: Suspected cables thief

News

Suspected electrical cables thief electrocuted

Old Naledi Police are investigating a case in which a 31-year-old suspected thief suffered severe burns from an electric shock while attempting to steal...

3 days ago
BENZ COMPETITION FINALISTS: Boitumelo Gaeboloke, Alleta Sibanda and Kago Chawilane(from left to right) BENZ COMPETITION FINALISTS: Boitumelo Gaeboloke, Alleta Sibanda and Kago Chawilane(from left to right)

News

Orange Win-a-Benz competition fulfills customer’s dream

It was all joy and happiness for Boitumelo Gaeboloke when he was announced as the winner of a brand new Mercedes Benz A200 Sedan...

2 days ago
Morupisi flanked by his wife Pinnie Morupisi, faces charges on two counts of corruption and abuse of office Morupisi flanked by his wife Pinnie Morupisi, faces charges on two counts of corruption and abuse of office

News

Morupisi gives unsworn evidence in court

“My signing the CMB contract had no bearing at all in the functions of the board” Morupisi The embattled former Permanent Secretary (PSP) to...

2 days ago
DEFECTED: Haskins Nkaigwa leaves BNF DEFECTED: Haskins Nkaigwa leaves BNF

News

BNF dismisses Nkaigwa claims

“This is amateurish for a pastor.” Hunyepa Botswana National Front (BNF) has dismissed utterances made by their 2019 Parliamentary candidate for Gaborone North, Haskins...

3 days ago
'Matsetsenkane' back in court 'Matsetsenkane' back in court

News

‘Matsetsenkane’ back in court

Thamaga 10 accused of murder, rape and robbery in single night of terror The high-profile trial of 10 suspected members of a notorious Thamaga...

1 day ago
When donkeys bite back When donkeys bite back

News

When donkeys bite back

Goat rescue ends in donkey bite for 11-year-old boy Attempting to rescue a goat, an 11-year-old schoolboy was rewarded for his bravery with a...

1 day ago
WALKING WOUNDED: Masia's burns have since healed WALKING WOUNDED: Masia's burns have since healed

News

Woman pleads not guilty to pouring hot oil over lover

A 34-year-old Maun woman accused of almost frying her boyfriend’s penis with boiling cooking oil in a cold-hearted attack appeared before Magistrates Court this...

1 day ago

International

Our very own Hollywood star

We are straight out of the Easter holidays so I will choose to focus on light news. But before I get into the main...

1 day ago
CONFIRMING: Sebotho CONFIRMING: Sebotho

News

Khadi kills mother and daughter

Two Werda women got sick and died after drinking traditional beer named Khadi at home in Hereford, about 50km from Werda. The two victims...

1 day ago
Masitara-the COVID 19 super spreader Masitara-the COVID 19 super spreader

Entertainment

Masitara-the COVID 19 super spreader

It hurts to see some leaders flagrantly flouting covid- 19 protocols when new positive cases are increasing by the day. The latest to be...

1 day ago
New broom sweeping better New broom sweeping better

Entertainment

New broom sweeping better

Within her first month as BFA CEO, Goaba Taylor is alleged to have embarked on a spring-cleaning mission already. Shaya has been told that...

1 day ago

News

BLLAHWU VP2 withdraws from court case

The Second Vice President of Botswana Landboard Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU) Boemo Bato has withdrawn her affidavit in a case against...

1 day ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.