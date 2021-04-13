New broom sweeping better

Within her first month as BFA CEO, Goaba Taylor is alleged to have embarked on a spring-cleaning mission already.

Shaya has been told that nine prominent figures at BFA could be shown the exit door at any time after they have been found wanting when it comes to qualifications.

Taylor, Shaya has been told is expected to have emphasized that she will prioritize working with only qualified people with the ability to deliver not those who have been simply hired because they know someone at the top.

Shaya will be watching you on the sidelines and cheering you on madam CEO.