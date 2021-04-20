Rati wears Emotions on her sleeve

With the entertainment industry showing no signs of a return to “normal” soon, vocalist Ratanang Mosweu stage name Rati is not letting her circumstances define her.

The songstress has been busy cooking up a storm in the studio and will release her much-awaited debut EP at the end of next month.

Voice Entertainment caught up with the new kid on the block as she wraps up and puts the final touches on her EP, titled “Emotions.”

True to the meaning of its title she says the EP will take the listener through different emotions “This will be my very first studio solo project.

So I poured out my life experiences into it, even the lyrics basically paint a picture of me from a young age until now,” she said.

But before the EP release on May 29th, the 32-year-old will tease her audience with a single dubbed” Looking Back,” from her debut project.

But who is Rati? She tells us Rati comes from a family of singers and musicians. Her mother and aunts grew up singing in church while her uncle and cousins played piano and guitar and that’s where she fell in love with the art.

She always envied them on the church stage but she was still too young to perform.

She says that even though she was shy, she always knew that’s what she wanted to do as she grew up.

“With cover songs experience, Rati is sure that her ‘’EP’’ will leave many struck with awe and that Batswana and other countries will enjoy it.

One of the biggest challenges in her music career has been self-doubt in what she can give and of course shyness.

“Self-doubt has over the years been my main challenge but day by day I am working on improving that,” she said.

Asked what her goals are concerning music, she spoke of how she would like her EP to go beyond borders because of the music she did on it.

“I grew up listening to Whitney Houston and Celine Dion and they inspired me to do the kind of music I do today,” she revealed

Embracing new technologies, Rati’s EP launch will be streamed live on her social media accounts.