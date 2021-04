Ikalanga traditional music artist Nkwita will release his latest single ‘Hisa mari angu’ at the end of the month.

The 29-year-old Tutume native, who has three albums under his belt (Ngwanangu wa bolawa nge ngombe – 2018, Ndo itengabo Vurphaa – 2019, and Naka kwe Nkalanga -2020), follows in the footsteps of other Ikalanga traditional musicians such as Tjilenje and Bana Bana Ba Ntogwa.

Ndazula and Hosana fans will definitely love this latest release.

Rating: 7/10