Orange Win-a-Benz competition fulfills customer’s dream

Published

BENZ COMPETITION FINALISTS: Boitumelo Gaeboloke, Alleta Sibanda and Kago Chawilane(from left to right)
BENZ COMPETITION FINALISTS: Boitumelo Gaeboloke, Alleta Sibanda and Kago Chawilane(from left to right)

It was all joy and happiness for Boitumelo Gaeboloke when he was announced as the winner of a brand new Mercedes Benz A200 Sedan in an Orange Win-a-Benz competition in collaboration with Huawei on Monday.

According to a Press Release, the three finalists, Gaeboloke, Kago Chawilane and Alleta Sibanda were chosen through a random selection process by Orange Botswana with external auditors invited to ensure the process is done fairly in a transparent manner.

The finalists were asked to select an envelope randomly from a repository which would determine who gets to choose first, and then according to the number they picked, they proceeded to pick one of the three envelopes and one of those envelopes revealed the lucky winner of a brand new Mercedes Benz.

The runner-ups walked away with a Huawei P40 Pro device each as a consolation prize.

Speaking with The Voice on the sidelines of the Orange Win-a-Benz Prize Giving Ceremony held in Gaborone this Monday, the proud winner Gaeboloke said he was excited to have won a Mercedes Benz.

“I am very happy to have won a Benz, I have never driven a Benz before so this is a great opportunity to fulfil my dream. I want to thank the Almighty God because you cannot do anything without him,” he said.

Quizzed about his plans for the Benz, he said; “I have not thought of anything yet, I have not decided whether to sell or keep it, it is a luxurious car which one would definitely want to keep,” said Gaeboloke.

In her address, Orange Botswana Consumer Sales Director Buyile Makgekgenene said since the outbreak of Covid-19, there have been so many little joys.

“It is refreshing to see that Orange Botswana has found a way to still reward customers and bring smiles their faces especially during these challenging times through the Win A Car Competition.

This competition ran from the 31st of October 2020 until the 20th of March 2021 and it was open to all Orange Botswana postpaid subscribers.

To participate in this competition, you had to be an Orange Botswana customer and lastly you had to purchase a Huawei mobile device from any Orange Botswana store or Huawei our Sellecta offers,” she

In this article:
